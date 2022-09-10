Comics
Published September 10, 2022

D23 Expo 2022: Watch Live - Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND

by Marvel

Watch live from D23 Expo as we celebrate 60 spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more from D23 Expo! And be sure to follow Marvel on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for everything coming out of the Multiverse.

Spider-Man (Peter Parker), D23 Expo 2022

