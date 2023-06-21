Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone Form an Unholy Alliance in 'Werewolf by Night' #1

Jack Russell, the original Werewolf by Night, is back with another howling adventure!

The tormented Marvel hero gripped fan’s imaginations in last year’s acclaimed Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night on Disney+, and now the moon rises on his next comic saga just in time for the Halloween season! Written by Derek Landy and drawn by Fran Galán, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 will be an oversized one-shot that reunites the character with Elsa Bloodstone. Certain sections of this stylish supernatural epic will be presented in black and white, reflecting the pair’s conflicting moods and unique hunting techniques.

In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn’t far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like?