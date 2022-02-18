Where to Start Comics Guide: Monica Rambeau

The first female Captain Marvel. Former leader of the Avengers. Photon. Pulsar. Spectrum.

Monica Rambeau has been known by many names since her first appearance when she was bombarded with alien energy that granted her remarkable powers. However, the one thing that has remained consistent with this Marvel Super Hero—why it's her knack as a leader.

We know how daunting it can be to dive into comics. Whether you've stumbled across one of her many monikers or discovered Monica in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel film or WandaVision series, we want to help deepen your love for the once New Orleans Harbor Patrol officer. Don't know where to start? Don't worry; we've got you!

Start with her first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16

In this team-up with Spider-Man, we learn how Monica Rambeau got her powers and became the first woman to take on the title of Captain Marvel.