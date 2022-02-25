Where to Start Comics Guide: Black Panther’s 11 Dopest Moments

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Throughout Wakanda's history, there have been many Black Panthers. In the role of Black Panther, this person is not only king of the African nation of Wakanda, but also a protective hero of his people as well as the avatar of Bast the Panther God.

Most notably, it is T'Challa, the current Black Panther, who has fought off invaders from his homeland, but has also seen his domain expand as he fought alongside the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Defenders, and even the Illuminati, to protect Wakanda and ultimately Earth from powerful threats spanning galaxies and empires near and far. For over 55 years, since his first appearance in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52, T'Challa has pledged his life in service of all that.

We know how daunting it can be to dive into comics, and now that you know the essential cold basics about T'Challa. Let's dive into the fun stuff! Don't know where to start? Don't worry, we've got you—what better way to get started than looking straight into the Panther's eyes and discovering his DOPEST moments!