Who Is Doctor Doom? The Official Marvel Guide

Heroes might be the ones who star in the comics (usually), but let's be honest, villains bring the intrigue and action! Few villains have provided more entertainment over the decades than Doctor Victor Von Doom.

Though he is most commonly associated with the Fantastic Four, Doom has made his presence felt across the world and come more than close to ruling it on a number of occasions. There was even that time that he rewrote all realities, but we'll get to that as we explore the mysterious megalomaniac known as Doctor Doom!

When did Doctor Doom debut?

Readers got their first look at the infamous character in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #5 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. In this 1962 comic, the villain covered the Baxter Building in a nearly impenetrable net. Shortly after, he flew off to his castle stronghold with the whole team in his possession.

Once home, he laid out his plan: he would hold the Invisible Woman hostage while Mister Fantastic, Thing and the Human Torch traveled back in time to secure a batch of mystical stones that once belonged to the mage Merlin. Not willing to give their foe that kind of power, the Fantastic Four attempted a ruse and ultimately freed themselves as the castle burned down around them and Doom escaped via jetpack! It may not have been the maestro's most successful mission, but it did go a long way to establish the character.