Comics
Published December 16, 2021

Wolverine Gets Into the Holiday Spirit in a New Infinity Comic Special

Read ‘Mighty Marvel Holiday Special - Happy Holidays, Mr. Howlett’ on the Marvel Unlimited app now!

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

New on Marvel Unlimited!

It’s the holiday season, and the X-Men are throwing a party to celebrate! But one X-Man isn’t feeling very festive… what will it take to get Wolverine into the holiday spirit? Creators Ryan North and Nathan Stockman deliver some jolly good cheer featuring presents galore, mistletoe, and your favorite mutants gathered ‘round the tree! (With a special guest appearance from a mutant you may not be expecting!)

Plus, see what other Infinity titles are new on the Marvel Unlimited app this week!

This Week's Infinity Comics

Grab your first look at MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL - HAPPY HOLIDAYS, MR. HOWLETT here, and celebrate a season of festive fun with more of our top holiday comic picks.

Jubilee gets Wolverine into the holiday mindset.
Jubilee gets Wolverine into the holiday mindset.
Wolverine slices the holiday turkey.
Jubilee gets Wolverine into the holiday mindset.
Jubilee gets Wolverine into the holiday mindset.

Want to read more exclusives stories from the Infinity Comics lineup? Download the all-new Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices today.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Gear

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: New Hasbro Legends Arrive

TV Shows

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Releases First Teaser Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland and Zendaya On Where Peter and MJ Are Now

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Return to Venom's Early Days in New Series by Venom Co-Creator David Michelinie

In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Wolverine (James Howlett), Jubilee, X-Men

Related

Comics

Revisiting the Wastelands and Old Man Logan

Pair your 'Wastelanders' reads with a look back at the story that started it all!

21 hours ago

Comics

7 Times Lucky the Pizza Dog Was a Good Boy

He deserves all the pats!

22 hours ago

Comics

Studying 'X-Force' with Writer Benjamin Percy

Benjamin Percy celebrates Krakoa’s designated dirty deeds team and previews what lies ahead for these shades of grey heroes!

1 day ago

Comics

The Most Shocking Moments From ‘Sinister War’

Read this epic Spider-Man event in full on Marvel Unlimited!

2 days ago