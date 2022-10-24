'X-23: Deadly Regenesis' Takes Fans Back to the Deadly Early Days of X-23
Writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar’s new 'X-23: Deadly Regenesis' limited series begins in March.
Before Laura Kinney was Wolverine, one of mutantkind’s greatest heroes, she was X-23, its deadliest assassin! This March, writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar will return to the time when the character was at a crossroads during her journey as an X-Man in X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS!
Announced earlier this month at New York Comic Con, the five-issue limited series will add surprising depth to X-23’s incredible transformation into the hero she is today. Taking place during the X-Men’s Utopia era, the story will find X-23 targeted for revenge by an iconic Marvel Comics super villain and an all-new foe with a personal vendetta against Laura that’s so extreme, they may end up becoming her new archnemesis!
Laura Kinney, AKA X-23, was cloned from Logan and trained by the Facility to be a deadly assassin. Even as she tries to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back—and she’ll fight them tooth and claw! Beset by new enemies – as well as old favorites – this series follows X-23 during her days as a member of the X-Men and X-Force when she walked away from the island of Utopia to find where she truly belongs. Don’t miss this all-new story in the fan-fav saga of Laura Kinney!
"I've been a fan of X-23 from her first appearance in X-Men: Evolution twenty years ago. The fact that I get to play in the X-Men sandbox is its own reward, but having the opportunity to explore a character as complex and nuanced as Laura is a dream,” Schultz said. “Edgar Salazar, Mark Basso, and Drew Baumgartner have been fantastic to work with, and I really hope the fans enjoy this take on her."
“Working on X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS has been a fun ride! There’s lots of action, but I also enjoyed going deeper into Laura Kinney's personality and seeing what makes her who she is,” Salazar added. “I enjoyed teaming up with Erica Schultz. She really knows how to make a great story, with clever Ideas delivered in every script in a clear way, which is great for me as an artist.”
X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1 (OF 5)
Written by ERICA SCHULTZ
Art by EDGAR SALAZAR
Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY
Variant Cover by MIKE CHOI
On Sale 3/8
Check out the main cover by Kalman Andrasofszky as well as a variant cover by one X-23’s most definitive artists, Mike Choi, and pick up this pivotal chapter in X-23’s history when X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS hits stands in March!
