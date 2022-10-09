NYCC 2022: Everything Announced at the 'Women of Marvel' Panel
'Rogue & Gambit,' 'X-23: Deadly Regenesis,' and more titles announced at the 'Women of Marvel' panel.
The Women of Marvel return to New York! On Sunday, October 9, an impressive line-up of Marvel talent assembled to discuss what’s next for Marvel’s woman-led titles.
On the panel, writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché was joined by Marvel’s Digital Media Executive Director and co-host of Women of Marvel podcast Ellie Pyle, Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, Women of Marvel podcast co-host Judy Stephens, and writers Eve L. Ewing, Stephanie Phillips, and Erica Schultz!
The lively discussion kicked off with the exciting news that the new season of Women of Marvel podcast will return on Thursday, November 3! Audience members were the first to learn the theme of the new season is “The Super Power of Mentorship.”
Here are some of the panel’s biggest announcements!
- The WOMEN OF MARVEL anthology returns in March 2023 with the WOMEN OF MARVEL (2023) #1 one-shot.
- ROGUE & GAMBIT #1, a limited series written by Stephanie Phillips and art by Carlos Gomez, on sale March 2023.
- X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1, a 5-issue limited series written by Erica Schultz and art by Edgar Salazar, on sale March 2023.
- The new series BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1, available February 2023, was introduced with a special video for the audience by writer Tini Howard. The series is penciled by Vasco Georgiev, with a cover by Erica D’Urso.
- Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics including:
- X-MEN UNLIMITED #56 by writer and artist Jason Loo, available October 10.
- MARVEL'S VOICES: NOVA #20 written by Terry Blas with art by Bruno Oliveira, available October 12.
- LOVE UNLIMITED: WOLVERINE #19 written by Sean Kelley McKeever with art by Diógenes Neves, available October 13.
- AVENGERS UNLIMITED #15, written by Jim Zub with art by Enid Balam, available October 11.
- MARVEL UNLIMITED’S T.E.S.T. KITCHEN #3 returns tomorrow with an all-new issue by Chef Paul Eschbach. And just in time for Halloween, Marvel Unlimited will release a T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL on October 31.
BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1
BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1
Written by TINI HOWARD
Penciled by VASCO GEORGIEV
Cover by ERICA D'URSO
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Variant Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT
Variant Cover by ERICA D’URSO
On Sale February 2023
ROGUE & GAMBIT #1
ROGUE & GAMBIT #1 (of 5)
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by CARLOS GOMEZ
Cover by STEVE MORRIS
On Sale March 2023
X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1
X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1
Written by ERICA SCHULTZ
Art by EDGAR SALAZAR
Cover by KALMAN ANDRAOFSZKY
On Sale March 2023
T.E.S.T. KITCHEN #3
T.E.S.T. KITCHEN #3
Written by PAUL ESCHBACH
Art by E.J. SU
Available October 10 on Marvel Unlimited
T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
Written by PAUL ESCHBACH
Art by E.J. SU
Available October 31 on Marvel Unlimited
