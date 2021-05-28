'X-Factor' Stories Now On Sale in the Marvel Comics App
Whether operating as a government-sponsored team, mutant detectives, or corporate heroes for hire, the name “X-Factor” has seen many incarnations over the years in Marvel's mutant corner. Read up on our top intro stories below, and pick up each comic run for yourself!
X-FACTOR VISIONARIES BY PETER DAVID VOL. 1
The name wasn't changed to protect the innocent, but everything else was as writer Peter David took over the series from the founding X-Men! Alumni of the X-Men, the New Mutants and the Avengers join refugees from odd corners of the X-Universe as the government's latest super-effort, but Mister Sinister and his Nasty Boys don't want this team to survive long enough to get its roster straight! Featuring the historic first meeting of the cast of Marvel Knights' Madrox!
Collects X-FACTOR (1986) #71-75.
X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: GENESIS & APOCALYPSE
One triumphant return, one diabolical debut! When Jean Grey is found alive—with a little help from the Avengers and Fantastic Four—she reunites with the rest of Xavier's original class to form X-Factor! But as Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Angel and Iceman face new enemies Tower and Frenzy, little do they realize the villains are part of an Alliance of Evil led by… Apocalypse! They'll fight Iron Man and Spider-Man, encounter uncanny foes such as Bulk and Glow Worm, and take on old sparring partners in Freedom Force—but there's no question who will rise to the role of X-Factor's arch-nemesis. The story of En Sabah Nur begins here!
Collects AVENGERS (1963) #263, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286, X-FACTOR (1986) #1-9, ANNUAL #1, IRON MAN ANNUAL #8, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #282 and material from CLASSIC X-MEN #8, 43.
X-FACTOR VOL. 1: THE LONGEST NIGHT
In the fallout from HOUSE OF M and following the surprise film-noir hit MADROX, a new mutant team is forged! X-Factor is an investigative mutant agency that includes Madrox, the Multiple Man, Guido, the Strong Guy, Wolfsbane, the shape-shifter, Siryn, the chorus girl, Rictor, the living earthquake, and GENERATION X's Monet, the pompous witch. Drawn together in the heart of District X, this rag-tag band of heroes has a lot of answers to find, and fast!
Collects X-FACTOR (2005) #1-6.
X-FACTOR BY LEAH WILLIAMS VOL. 1
Mutants have conquered death! By the grace of the Five, the resurrection protocols of the island nation of Krakoa can bring any of the X-Men’s fallen comrades back to life. But such a huge enterprise comes with even bigger problems and complications! And when a mutant dies, X-Factor is there to investigate how and why—in order to uphold the rules of reincarnation! Writer Leah Williams and artists David Baldeón and Carlos Gómez take the all-new X-Factor—Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-Boy, Daken, and Prestige — deep into a murky world of murder and missing persons. But the team’s first case might be its last as they investigate the disappearance of a mutant dancer at a prestigious ballet academy… in the Mojoverse! Be there as X-Factor explores the thin veil between life and death!
Collects X-FACTOR (2020) #1-4.
- X-FACTOR BY LEAH WILLIAMS VOL. 1
- ALL-NEW X-FACTOR VOL. 1: NOT BRAND X
- ALL-NEW X-FACTOR VOL. 2: CHANGE OF DECAY
- ALL-NEW X-FACTOR VOL. 3: AXIS
- X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-FACTOR
- X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: GENESIS & APOCALYPSE
- X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: X-AMINATIONS
- X-FACTOR FOREVER
- X-FACTOR VISIONARIES BY PETER DAVID VOL. 1
- X-FACTOR VISIONARIES BY PETER DAVID VOL. 2
- X-FACTOR VISIONARIES BY PETER DAVID VOL. 3
- X-FACTOR VISIONARIES BY PETER DAVID VOL. 4
- X-FACTOR VOL. 1: THE LONGEST NIGHT
- X-FACTOR VOL. 10: SECOND COMING
- X-FACTOR VOL. 11: HAPPENINGS IN VEGAS
- X-FACTOR VOL. 12: SCAR TISSUE
- X-FACTOR VOL. 13: HARD LABOR
- X-FACTOR VOL. 14: SUPER UNNATURAL
- X-FACTOR VOL. 15: THEY KEEP KILLING MADROX
- X-FACTOR VOL. 16: TOGETHER AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME
- X-FACTOR VOL. 17: THE ROAD TO REDEMPTION
- X-FACTOR VOL. 18: BREAKING POINTS
- X-FACTOR VOL. 19: SHORT STORIES
- X-FACTOR VOL. 2: LIFE AND DEATH MATTERS
- X-FACTOR VOL. 20: HELL ON EARTH WAR
- X-FACTOR VOL. 21: THE END OF X-FACTOR
- X-FACTOR VOL. 3: MANY LIVES OF MADROX
- X-FACTOR VOL. 4: HEART OF ICE
- X-FACTOR VOL. 5: THE ONLY GAME IN TOWN
- X-FACTOR VOL. 6: SECRET INVASION
- X-FACTOR VOL. 7: TIME AND A HALF
- X-FACTOR VOL. 8: OVERTIME
- X-FACTOR VOL. 9: INVISIBLE WOMAN HAS VANISHED
- X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: X-CUTIONER'S SONG
- X-FORCE: PHALANX COVENANT
- X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: MUTANT GENESIS
- X-MEN MILESTONES: FALL OF THE MUTANTS
- X-MEN MILESTONES: FATAL ATTRACTIONS
- X-MEN MILESTONES: INFERNO
- X-MEN MILESTONES: MUTANT MASSACRE
- X-MEN MILESTONES: PHALANX COVENANT
- X-MEN MILESTONES: X-CUTIONER'S SONG
- X-MEN MILESTONES: X-TINCTION AGENDA
- X-MEN: INFERNO PROLOGUE
- X-MEN: LEGION - SHADOW KING RISING
- X-MEN: LEGIONQUEST
- X-MEN: MESSIAH COMPLEX
- X-MEN: PHOENIX RISING
- X-MEN: SHATTERSHOT
