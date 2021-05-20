Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: X-Corp

At the Hellfire Gala, Angel and Monet are largely using the opportunity to network and to recruit new members for the board. Naturally, they turned to designer Russell Dauterman to craft their outfits for the occasion.

Angel is not only following the bare chest trend, he’s going without any kind of shirt at all. Instead, he’ll be wearing a cape that allows his wings to move freely. Among his own kind, Angel no longer has to painfully fold his wings to pass as human. The white and blue colors of his outfit also give him an even greater angelic appearance.

Monet’s Hellfire Gala costume is a bit flashier. The red headdress is a visual reminder of Monet’s inner Penance form, and it also goes with the dashes of red throughout her outfit. It’s a fearless design that seems to be a good fit for a bold leader. Monet is a powerful mutant, and she’s not afraid to show off that power.