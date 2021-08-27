Comics
Published August 27, 2021

Mutantkind’s Primal Evil Returns in 'X-Men: Onslaught Revelation' #1

Preview the issue today—then pre-order with your local comic shop!

by Marvel

YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU!

The X-Men’s greatest foe, mutantkind’s primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders... The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything. The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall... Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows...or will Krakoa slip into the abyss...?

Find out on September 22 in X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1!

X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Written by Si Spurrier with art by Bob Quinn and colors by Java Tartaglia, X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION presents the latest chapter in the spectacular story of Kurt Wagner and the X-Men. Gathering the creative team that brought you WAY OF X, ONSLAUGHT REVELATION will find a fearsome fork in the road for the one called Nightcrawler and his merry mutant allies. 

Look inside the issue right here, then pre-order the mag at your local comic shop before reading on September 22!

X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 preview art by Bob Quinn with colors by Java Tartaglia
X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 preview art by Bob Quinn with colors by Java Tartaglia
X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 preview art by Bob Quinn with colors by Java Tartaglia
X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 preview art by Bob Quinn with colors by Java Tartaglia
X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 preview art by Bob Quinn with colors by Java Tartaglia
X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 preview art by Bob Quinn with colors by Java Tartaglia

Stay set to Marvel.com for more merriment and mirth!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

What If…?: Episode 1 Multiverse Report

TV Shows

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’: Jeffrey Wright Talks Voicing Marvel’s Most ‘Passionate Fan’ with The Watcher

Comics

Relive Phase One Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe In New Infinity Saga Covers

In this article: X-Men, Nightcrawler, Onslaught

Related

Comics

Celebrate the Legacy of Jack Kirby

Take a look back at these comics highlights from the legendary creator!

3 hours ago

Comics

When Marvel Comics Went Noir

Read some of our favorite comic stories from the world of Marvel Noir on Marvel Unlimited!

1 day ago

Comics

Shang-Chi Versus Spider-Man

Our top highlights from issue #1 of Shang-Chi’s latest comics series, now on Marvel Unlimited!

4 days ago

Gear

The Next Round of Marvel Digital Comic Collectibles Arriving on VeVe

An all-new way to collect Marvel Comics, including New Mutants #98, House of X #1, and Marvels #1!

4 days ago