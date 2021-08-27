Mutantkind’s Primal Evil Returns in 'X-Men: Onslaught Revelation' #1
Preview the issue today—then pre-order with your local comic shop!
YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU!
The X-Men’s greatest foe, mutantkind’s primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders... The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything. The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall... Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows...or will Krakoa slip into the abyss...?
Find out on September 22 in X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1!
Written by Si Spurrier with art by Bob Quinn and colors by Java Tartaglia, X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION presents the latest chapter in the spectacular story of Kurt Wagner and the X-Men. Gathering the creative team that brought you WAY OF X, ONSLAUGHT REVELATION will find a fearsome fork in the road for the one called Nightcrawler and his merry mutant allies.
Look inside the issue right here, then pre-order the mag at your local comic shop before reading on September 22!
