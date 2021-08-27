Mutantkind’s Primal Evil Returns in 'X-Men: Onslaught Revelation' #1

YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU!

The X-Men’s greatest foe, mutantkind’s primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders... The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything. The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall... Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows...or will Krakoa slip into the abyss...?

Find out on September 22 in X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1!