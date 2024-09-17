New 'Raid on Graymalkin' Crossover Pits X-Man Against X-Man for the Future of Professor X's Dream

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" - Part Four

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

The explosive saga ends here, with Rogue and Cyclops on opposite ends of the mutant struggle, perhaps forever! Are they honoring Xavier’s legacy or destroying it? Do they choose loyalty or the law? An all-out action issue that will affect both teams (and the entire mutant community) with devastating results! Featuring guest artist Javier Garrón!



"It's been an exciting time being part of the launch of the line of X-titles, but now we're really getting into it- our first crossover!” MacKay shared. “Raid on Graymalkin is going to push the X-Men of both Alaska and Louisiana to their breaking points and set the tone for the future, and it's been great to work with a legend like Gail in bringing it to life!"



"Writing in the X-World has been one of the most fun and rewarding experiences of my career," Simone said. “Best characters, best art team, best editors and best fellow creators, particularly Jed Mackay, who is just an idea machine. We've been throwing ideas back and forth nearly every day since we all started putting together the bones of what the X-Verse would be like, and I think it helps tremendously that we like and respect each other's work.”



“I hope that this is a precursor to more short crossovers,” Simone added. “We love the idea of doing something impactful, where it feels punchy and fast-paced, with some genuine, lasting effects. You can still just read X-MEN or UNCANNY X-MEN and follow the story, but you'll get a bigger, richer picture if you get both. As always, we have the welcome mat out for newbies and long-time readers alike!”



