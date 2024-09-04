Meet Temper, the Temperature-Controlling Mutant Heating Up the Marvel Universe

KRAKOA AND BEYOND

The mutant nation of Krakoa promised paradise for many mutants, but not for Idie. While protecting Krakoa, Idie and her partner Nekra killed several pirates, violating Krakoa’s first law: kill no man. Despite her noble intentions, Professor X and Magneto sentenced Idie to the Pit of Exile, destined to be held in stasis indefinitely. But when Idie and her fellow inmates were imprisoned, they found that the Pit had been transformed into a nightmarish dreamscape by Sabretooth, its first inmate, in SABRETOOTH (2022) #1 by Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk.



After all the inmates escaped the Pit, Sabretooth took off, forcing the other escapees to band together and form the Exiles to stop him. However, Idie and the Exiles briefly allied themselves with Sabretooth to fight Orchis in order to rescue several young mutants being held captive by the anti-mutant organization. The Exiles later went on to help Wolverine defeat Sabretooth and his army of Multiversal variants.



After the fall of Krakoa, Idie joined Cyclops and his new X-Men team to hold the team to a higher standard in X-MEN (2024) #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman. In a nod to her powers and the experiences that forged her, Idie took the codename Temper, a reference to how steel is tempered and strengthened by exposure to extreme heat and cold. More powerful and confident than ever, Temper wants to ensure that the mutants who forgot and condemned her don’t make the same mistakes again.