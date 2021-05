Two Asgardian Heroes Battle Across the Ten Realms in 'The Serpent and the Dead'

The next prose novel in Marvel and Aconyte Books' LEGENDS OF ASGARD line, The Serpent and the Dead, will focus on not one, but two of Marvel's strongest warriors this summer.

In The Serpent and the Dead, acclaimed British author Anna Stephens tackles an extraordinary duo of Asgardian Heroines, Valkyrie and Lady Sif, as they battle across the Ten Realms in this epic fantasy adventure. This novel will be available everywhere books are sold on August 3, 2021.