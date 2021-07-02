'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Angélique Roché

If you could take a trip in the TARDIS, when and where would you go?

I’ve been asked myself this question so many times and it’s never the same answer. Today? I’d like to go to the Schomburg [Center for Research in Black Culture]. There is a specific photograph by Chester Higgins Jr. of Maya Angelou dancing with Amiri Baraka during a celebration of the life of poet Langston Hughes.

As a poet myself, it just seemed to be an evening of perfect alignment and beauty. Through this one photograph, of this one moment, you can see so much joy as Maya and Amiri are dancing over the spot where the poet’s (Langston Hughes) ashes were buried, celebrating him and life in general in such a pure way. I just want to be a fly in that room.

Superpower of choice?

This has always been a battle between teleportation and time travel. Right now, because of COVID, it’s teleportation. I feel like it would be very helpful if I could just teleport myself into the hotel room across the world.

What’s on your desert island mixtape?

“Lime in the Coconut,” “If You Want To Be Happy,” “Say a Little Prayer for You,” the Aretha Franklin version. A couple of hits from the Blues Brothers. “Starfish and Coffee” by Prince. And a lot of Sade.

Coolest Con moment?

I’ve not been able to tell anyone the story because it just didn’t make any sense until now. Sarah Amos, I, and a couple of other folks are up on the platform [at the Marvel booth] at San Diego Comic-Con. Sarah comes up, grabs a Black Panther mask, and says, “I need this.” She goes down, comes back up with a dude in the Black Panther mask. And I’m just like, “What is happening right now?”

You can’t really hear him (the guy in the mask) with the noise but you could tell he was greeting everybody; he was very nice. After he leaves, Sarah goes, “I don’t know his name. But that was Shang-Chi.” I love that Simu Liu had literally just gotten the role, and one of the first things he wanted to do was come see the Marvel booth. He was announced later that day and suddenly he was the titular character in a movie. And I was like, that’s cool. I’ve met him. That’s one of my coolest Con moments.

Better to ask for permission or forgiveness?

Generally, what I try to do is study as hard as I can so that if I come to a situation where I have to ask for forgiveness, it was enough of an educated guess that it’s probably not a lot of forgiveness. So, both, depending on the scenario.

Favorite time of the year?

I love the fall. I love leaves, and I love sweet potatoes, and I just love the fall.

Truth or dare?

Truth.

What do you always make time for?

The people I care about.

Mantra or quote that keeps you going?

My grandfather used to say, “You have six months out of the year to take care of your business and six months out of the year to stay out of everyone else’s. If you do that, you don’t have time for anything else.”

Best thing about being a Woman of Marvel?

The best thing about being a Woman of Marvel is the women of Marvel. It might sound a little corny, but being able to work with so many brilliant, big-hearted, diverse perspectives, from diverse geographies, who have passions for a world of characters I love is pretty amazing.

