'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Ariana Maher

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

Comic book lettering can make or break a comic. When it’s at its best, you might even take the art form for granted. But the perfectly placed balloons allow a story to sing, and the ever creative sound effects are a hallmark of the genre.

Today we get to chat with letterer Ariana Maher (she/her), who has lettered more comics than we can count, including the just-released MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES #1, PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #2, WINTER GUARD #4, all on sale at your local comic shop now.

She’s got some good taste in beverages. We want her to take us to her favorite restaurant. She is a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.