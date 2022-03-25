Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel.com

What was your favorite book/movie/TV show as a kid?

Christine Dinh: I haven't heard anyone ever talk about it, but the book series I was really obsessed with was about the Wayside School, like Wayside School is Falling Down and Sideways Stories from Wayside School. And I don't know why I was allowed to read it as young as I did, but I read a lot of Fear Street books in elementary school. As for TV shows, it was definitely Sailor Moon and Batman Beyond.

Robyn Belt: Oh my god, Batman Beyond was awesome. Yeah, I loved X-Men: Evolution and X-Men: The Animated Series. And then for books, there were these historical fictions that were like princess diaries of real-life princesses, and all these powerful historical figures and I loved those.

Meagan Damore: I have to second X-Men: Evolution. That was my big one. Then, for books, I admit Harry Potter was a big part of my personality — not so much anymore. Also, the Tamora Pierce books: Tortall and Circle of Magic. Anything by Tamora Pierce.

Faith D’Isa: A lot of them are the big broad, like everyone I was into Harry Potter. I was into Pokémon, as was anyone with common sense. My big specific one was A Series of Unfortunate Events, which I think explains a lot about me as an adult. I go back and re-read them now, and I'm like, that was a little dark for me to be reading at the ages that I was reading it. I was also a big Beauty and the Beast kid; Belle was the OG for me. Again, all this — the Series of Unfortunate Events and Belle — just ties back into how I was a book kid. I was a big ‘brains above all’ kind of nerd.

Rachel Paige: I was obsessed with Animorphs, like to a stupid degree, and I thought I could become one. That was part of my childhood.

Faith D’Isa: What animal would you be if you were an Animorph, Rachel?

Rachel Paige: I just kept trying to get powers from my dog at the time. I would pet her for a long time and be like, I can become my dog.

Christine Dinh: Did you ever watch the show? Because Shawn Ashmore.

Rachel Paige: I did watch the show with Shawn Ashmore! I feel like that's why Bobby Drake became one of my first mutant crushes because I recognized him.

Marika Hashimoto: I actually just re-watched one of my favorite films last night, Kiki's Delivery Service. I watched all the Studio Ghibli films [as a kid]. It got me very emotional, it’s still so good. I also used to watch all the Disney movies. I distinctly remember when I had my first piano recital. I was terrified and had to be bribed into performing by a VHS copy of The Little Mermaid. And that was my first Disney movie. I was traumatized when I read the real story about The Little Mermaid; it's very different from the Disney version.