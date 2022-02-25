'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Ibi Zoboi

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

Best-selling and award-winning author Ibi Zoboi (she/hers) basically does it all — from picture books (The People Remember), to middle grade (My Life As An Ice Cream Sandwich), to YA (American Street, Pride).

Now she’s turning her considerable talents to the Marvel Universe with the eagerly anticipated YA novel Okoye to the People: A Black Panther novel, in which she explores all-too-real issues facing Black communities today through the eyes and actions of Okoye, the most beloved and respected warrior of the Dora Milaje. Pre-order the novel now and get it on March 22!

Ibi has a very relatable morning routine. Her chosen super power is perfect for a writer. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.