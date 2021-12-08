'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Lori Mozilo

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

As a parent to young children, let’s just say that I am (happily, gratefully, obsessively) familiar with Disney Junior. And topping my this-show-is-legit-awesome list is Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. So it is a total pleasure to feature one of the women responsible for getting those mini marvels on-screen, Lori Mozilo (she/her), vice president of original programming at Disney Junior.

The patience, thought, and care with which Mozilo and her team have brought the Marvel Universe to the preschool set is — not to put too fine a point on it — amazing. Plus, it’s given parents the world over the opportunity to share their love of Marvel without having to explain the multiverse. And to get you and the young Marvel fans in your life in the holiday spirit, cozy up with the latest episode that recently aired on Disney Junior, "A Very Spidey Christmas," below! (You can also watch it on DisneyNow and Disney+.)

Mozilo had some fascinating childhood interests. She’s got solid reasoning behind her theme park ride choices. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.

We asked. She answered.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Meditate. Or pee, and then meditate.

How would you describe your job at an elementary school career day?

I tell stories and help other people tell stories in a collaborative art form.

Super-power of choice?

To really fly, like Captain Marvel, not with a device.

What are you totally into right now?

The Elizabeth Holmes/Theranos Trial. I’m obsessed.

Which Spider-person has your back in an alien invasion?

Ghosty — she kind of looks like those alien heads so she could infiltrate!

Rollercoaster or Merry-Go-Round?

Merry-go-round. I can’t translate the feeling that I’m about to die into, “This is fun!”

What makes a great day?

Starts with me and my husband doing a crossword together. Maybe slide into baking or cooking something, listening to some music — on vinyl, or read a bit, a meal with friends or family, then an episode (or 4) of something I’m into at the moment.

When I was a kid I was obsessed with…?

The supernatural and Mary Magdalene.

Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall?

Fall (East Coast)

When humans live on Mars, what one food must we bring with us?

Pizza

Best advice you’ve gotten?

Be bold and mighty, forces will come to your aid.

What’s the best thing about your best friend?

She shows up.

Salty or sweet?

Oh man, the trick is salty and sweet. If I have to choose, salty.

If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing, what would it be?

Do not waste one more second of your precious time disliking anything about your looks.

Who makes you laugh?

My husband. Everyday.

Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?

Jeopardy!

Favorite holiday tradition?

Lazy Christmas morning watching everyone open presents.

Spider-webs at your fingertips: best way to get around town or begging to end up in a sticky situation?

Best way to get around town. Great views and no traffic!

Mantra or quote that keeps you going?

It changes, but lately it’s been, ‘wear your scars like wings.’

Best thing about being a Woman of Marvel?

Finding out how many more people in my life than I realized are insane Marvel fans.

MacKenzie Cadenhead (she/her) is a children’s book author and an old school (Read: former) Marvel editor — not old-old but let’s just say she knew Gwen Stacy when she was dead. She co-authors the "Marvel Super-Hero Adventures" chapter book series for young readers and is a proud Woman of Marvel. You can see what she’s up to over at Instagram @mackenziecadenhead.