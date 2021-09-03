'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang

We asked. They answered.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Awkwafina: I laugh or cry.

Meng’er: I open my eyes, does that count?

Superpower of choice?

Awkwafina: I would love to cook chicken on any parking lot surface. Sorry, I would love to see through water heaters.

Meng’er: To be invisible so I can bug Simu [Liu] and Awkwafina without them knowing it's me.

What are you totally into right now?

Awkwafina: I really love the shows Cruel Summer and Manifest.

Meng’er: My action figure. I just play with it every day.

What song gets you ready for battle?

Awkwafina: Probably “Eye of the Tiger” because I feel like that's what everyone blasts before they get ready for battle.

Meng’er: I remember when we shot the film, I had a song in my mind, always, and every time I sang it, Awkwafina would just be like ‘Oh My God! Again Meng’er? You just put that song in my mind too.’

Michelle: Oh, boy. I think it depends on the movie. It depends on the tone of the movie. And I think with this one, Destin [Daniel Cretton] set us up into [what’s current] in pop culture, like what’s hip and happening. You also have to take the lead from the visionary.

In that way, I allow myself to be influenced. Look at the music that he has, that we have in Shang-Chi. It motivates you. It brings you to different moments; whether it's poignant, whether it's like ready to rumble and rock n roll. So for me, it's different every single time.

On a scale of Sisu to the Great Protector, how do you like your dragons?

Awkwafina: Definitely somewhere in the middle because you want to be of use.

Best advice you’ve gotten?

Awkwafina: The best advice I've gotten is to not ride the ups or downs of life too much. Don't look too much into one because each one is a transient phase.

Meng’er: Oh, from Sir Ben [Kingsley], he told me the difference between stage acting and camera acting and I literally took notes every time I talked to him. It's just a Master Class and I would take everything I learned from him forever with me.