Avengers Campus: The Best Heroic Photo Walls

You’re all dressed up in your Super Hero best, but now where to snap the perfect picture? No matter what kind of heroic pose you’re striking, there’s a backdrop for it at Avengers Campus, inside Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort. With the brand-new land now open, it’s time to suit up and find some photo ops!

While everywhere inside Avengers Campus is actually a good photo opportunity, there are over a dozen specific spots throughout to really elevate whatever you’re looking to share to social media. Want something colorful, and full of Spider-Bots? Or a throwback feeling of yesteryear back before Avengers Campus was Avengers Campus? And those looking to channel the mystic arts have a whole area to practice Sling Rings.

So, grab your camera, and maybe a designated friend to snap photos. Here are the best photo walls in Avengers Campus!

WEB Wall