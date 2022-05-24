Culture & Lifestyle
Published May 24, 2022

Avengers Campus Paris: Foodie Guide to Refuel

Opening July 20, 2022 at Disneyland Paris!

by Rachel Paige
Calling all recruits! On July 20, 2022, the next generation of heroes can begin training at Avengers Campus Paris!

Once you're done saving the day (and/or assisting the Avengers as they save the day) at the Disneyland Paris Resort, it's going to be time to recharge and refuel before your next heroic adventure! 

Pym Kitchen is an innovative science lab where the food and drinks tell the story. Using Pym Particles, Pym Technologies applies this same science to bring you shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats! Recruits will be able to savor delectable dishes at unusual scales, including both gigantic shareable pretzel sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, vegetables, cakes, and their tiniest, cutest versions for those who wish to sample a piece of everything. 

Adults can sip on a special glass of Blue Chardonnay or taste test a selection of four tiny beers served in Pym Kitchen souvenir glasses. Fancy some red wine? Enjoy red wine in tiny vials as red as the color of the reducing Pym particle! Or perhaps you’d prefer cocktails? You can choose from two — a signature blue and red cocktail presented in a beaker, or a superfood cocktail made with Blue Chardonnay, Perrier, Martini and dried goji berries.

stark factory
stark factory

Stark Factory is a quick-service restaurant for recruits who are eager to fuel up quickly and get straight back into the action! Items include homemade pizzas, vegetarian options, pasta, and signature desserts inspired by Thor's very own favorite treats. 

Additionally, if you're refueling on the go, stop by the FAN-tastic food truck for hot dogs, vegan sausages, and cheesecake on a stick! There's also the nearby Super Diner for grab-and-go options including hearty Reuben sandwiches. 

Avengers Campus Paris opens July 20, 2022. 

