Avengers Campus Paris Welcomes New Recruits on July 20, 2022

Calling all recruits! On July 20, 2022, the next generation of heroes can begin training at Avengers Campus Paris!

The brand new land, located at Disneyland Paris, has everything guests might need to help save the day alongside Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and many more. Here, recruits are invited to encounter some of their favorite Super Heroes — like training with Okoye and the Dora Milaje, watching Black Widow fight evil forces, dancing with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and so much more!

Two action-packed attractions also await recruits, where you can sling webs like Spider-Man or fly into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel. On AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE recruits will be briefed by Iron Man, equipped with Mark 80 armor for his missions at Avengers Campus in Paris — before blasting off alongside the Armored Avenger and Captain Marvel, too. Elsewhere, test your Spidey skills on SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE, where time to team up with Spidey and help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots, Peter Parker’s robot sidekicks, before they wreak havoc on the Campus.

Saving the day sure works up an appetite, and recruits can visit nearby Pym Kitchen or Stark Factory for quick bites. But that's not all, as lookout for the WEB – Worldwide Eating Brigade food truck, the FAN-tastic food truck, and also Super Diner!

That's not all, as recruits will be able to stop by Mission Equipment, the ultimate destination for all your campus gear, including official Avengers Campus and WEB – Worldwide Engineering Brigade – supply. With such heroic gear, you’ll be able to discover and expand your own powers and jump into action in a completely unique way!

Avengers Campus Paris opens July 20, 2022.