The Avengers Deployment Vehicle Arrives at Disneyland Paris

Your favorite Super Heroes will be traveling in style at Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Paris Resort. As revealed by the Disney Parks Blog, the Avengers Deployment Vehicle will debut when Avengers Campus opens in Paris later this year, a brand new car developed by none other than Tony Stark!

The Avengers Deployment Vehicle (or ADV) was designed to deploy Super Heroes to various locations throughout Avengers Campus, allowing the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, and more the opportunity to not only meet brand new recruits but also jump right into action should an issue arise. Find a look at the brand new vehicle above.

Considering the vehicle was designed by Tony, it’s got a sleek, futurist aesthetic and the most cutting-edge technology — like how the ADV is powered by Wakandan Vibranium — an ultra-resilient energy source that flows through all elements of the vehicle, protecting the driver and cargo alike. The vehicle is also brandished with multiple Avengers logos and markers, letting everyone know just who’s traveling inside. Avengers Delopment Vehicles, assemble!