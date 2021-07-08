Science and Cuisine Collide with ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ Dining Experience Aboard the Disney Wish

Debuting on the Disney Wish, guests will find themselves an immersive family dining experience with “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant!

Premiering in summer 2022, this all-new cinematic dining adventure will assemble some of Earth’s Mightiest — and tiniest — Super Heroes in a larger-than-life showcase of revolutionary quantum science and world-class cuisine. Guests will play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“’Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever,” said Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish.”

Arriving at ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter,’ visitors learn that Ant-Man and The Wasp are embarking on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. Anxious to impress, they are hosting a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor, and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles. This gives guests the opportunity to look up-close at holographic models, field reports, and iconic scenes from Marvel movies displayed on the screens surrounding the room.

The highlight of this special event is a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, which uses cutting-edge — and highly unstable — technology to shrink and grow targets at the push of a button. A few “misfires” result in hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks, but the real trouble begins when an unexpected villain shows up with a fearsome army in tow, eager to get their hands on this powerful quantum technology. Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day, calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and the brave diners of the Disney Wish for back-up!