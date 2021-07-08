Science and Cuisine Collide with ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ Dining Experience Aboard the Disney Wish
Discover new details about the first-of-its-kind Marvel restaurant.
Debuting on the Disney Wish, guests will find themselves an immersive family dining experience with “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant!
Premiering in summer 2022, this all-new cinematic dining adventure will assemble some of Earth’s Mightiest — and tiniest — Super Heroes in a larger-than-life showcase of revolutionary quantum science and world-class cuisine. Guests will play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“’Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever,” said Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish.”
Arriving at ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter,’ visitors learn that Ant-Man and The Wasp are embarking on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. Anxious to impress, they are hosting a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor, and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles. This gives guests the opportunity to look up-close at holographic models, field reports, and iconic scenes from Marvel movies displayed on the screens surrounding the room.
The highlight of this special event is a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, which uses cutting-edge — and highly unstable — technology to shrink and grow targets at the push of a button. A few “misfires” result in hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks, but the real trouble begins when an unexpected villain shows up with a fearsome army in tow, eager to get their hands on this powerful quantum technology. Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day, calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and the brave diners of the Disney Wish for back-up!
Don’t worry, visitors will be well equipped to help out! Every table at Worlds of Marvel will feature an interactive Quantum Core, “a brand-new device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely.” Guests will assist Ant-Man and The Wasp as they attempt some small-scale trials, perhaps shrinking oversized luggage for easy stateroom storage.
When enough of the Quantum Cores are activated at the same time, the entire venue will become supercharged as energy pulses through the power channels in the walls and ceiling. Outfitted with state-of-the-art Pym Tech and decked out in signature Stark-itecture style, the design of Worlds of Marvel will offer surprises in all shapes and sizes, from a distinctly Marvel hexagonal motif to the various hidden details embedded in the show.
As for food, true to its name, Worlds of Marvel will take families on a flavorful tour of the real and fictional settings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dishes are inspired by legendary locales like African Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia, and the Avengers’ home base of New York City. Though menus are still in development, guests can expect to find a diverse array of globally influenced items and playful nods to the worlds and characters they know and love from Marvel Studios films.
This extensive, immersive Marvel experience is just one that you’ll find on the Disney Wish. The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to the Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida. Bookings open to the general public on May 27, 2021. Discover more about the Disney Wish and additional Disney Cruise Line ships at disneycruise.com.
