Behind The Scenes of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' with Hailee Steinfeld

First of all, a bow is a weapon without any arrows, and learning how to fight with just that was a whole thing in itself. Before I went out to Atlanta to shoot, I was also training in L.A. on the stunt side of things with my dad, who is a personal trainer. We spent months on all sorts of different styles of fighting and hand-to-hand combat. Once I had my first archery lesson, we started getting into exercises and circuits of training that would help me with those muscles because, let me tell you, if you’ve never shot a bow and arrow before, you are sore in places you never knew you could be sore the next day. It’s something that looks so beautiful and so effortless, but it is so hard. There were plenty of scenes where I was just holding it up for a while, and by the end of the take, my arm was shaking and my neck was hurting. It requires a lot more strength than it looks.

Does stunt training always come naturally to you?

I love that this role is very physical. I’ve always been into training my body and any sort of physical activity. I love that this job left me no excuse but to get to a place where I can be shown something – whether it was right before a take or months in advance – and I would be able to pick it up quickly. But that didn’t just happen, I definitely had to prep for that.