Black Panther and Okoye Join Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel Day at Sea

The Avengers are here to save the day whether by land, sky, or even sea! Staring in early 2023, Disney Cruise Line guests will find themselves transported to a new realm of possibilities with Marvel Day at Sea, and joining the heroic ranks is none other than the new Black Panther herself, along with the fierce general of the Dora Milaje, Okoye!

For the first time ever aboard the Disney Cruise line ships, guests will have the chance to meet Wakanda's new protector with an all-new heroic encounter that you'll only be able to find on Disney Cruise Line. Additionally, Black Panther will also appear in “Heroes Unite”, the event’s signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts, and pyrotechnics.

For any passengers looking to do a little warrior training, too, a brand-new show featuring Okoye will take place in the atrium, "Warriors of Wakanda." There, train alongside the mighty Dora Milaje in an interactive experience.

Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrill of Marvel comics, film, and animation with the excitement you’ll find onboard a Disney Cruise. The event features all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family — both big and little Super Heroes.

Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023:

Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.