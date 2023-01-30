Culture & Lifestyle
Published January 30, 2023

Brand-New X-Men Expansion Book Is Coming To 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME' In 2024

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook’ Available August 2023

by Marvel
MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: X-MEN EXPANSION
COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA (PENCILER/INKER) & JESUS ABURTOV (COLORIST)

Fans will soon be able to put the power of the Marvel Universe in their own hands! In addition to the previously announced core rulebook and adventure book, RPG players can also look forward to a brand-new X-Men sourcebook, coming in 2024!

First, players can discover the possibilities of the Multiverse and take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes in ‘MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK,’ on sale August 2, 2023, and available for pre-order now. After receiving thousands of fan responses, the core rulebook now features the new and revamped rules that make for a fun, fast, and dynamic game — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and hundreds of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends!

Following the rulebook is ‘MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: THE CATACLYSM OF KANG’ adventure book, coming late 2023. This book includes new character profiles and features a series of six interlocked adventures. Fans can play through with a new team or character each time, or form a campaign that takes players from street-level heroes to cosmic champions! Both the core rulebook and adventure book are written by award-winning and New York Times best-selling author Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeonology) and feature covers by artist Iban Coello.

And in 2024, MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: X-MEN EXPANSION arrives! This is the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, and features the most uncanny Super Heroes of all: the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes. The X-Men Expansion is jammed full of vital information about Marvel’s most popular mutants, including dozens of new profiles for characters from X-Force, the New Mutants and Marauders. It also includes full-color maps of famous X-Men locations, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa and Arakko, plus plenty of thrilling twists and turns for an entire campaign. Answer the call and join the X-Men! The creative team for this book will be announced soon.

All three books will be available wherever graphic novels and books are sold. Stay tuned for more information on Marvel’s role-playing games and the new MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: X-MEN EXPANSION on Marvel.com/RPG!

