Celebrating the One Year Anniversary of Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Heroic collectible cards

Die-hard Marvel fans can celebrate their favorite Marvel Super Heroes, including ones that you can meet and train with every day at Avengers Campus, with new collectible cards, available in the Walt Disney Studios at Disneyland Paris beginning July 20.

Hero Up



In celebration of Marvel Avengers Campus' first anniversary, Disneyland Paris introduces Hero Up ! Reveal your inner hero. An exclusive photo exhibit featuring thirteen portraits of heroes. Guests can now discover these photos as part of an inspiring exhibit available online, and on display at Disney Hotel New York® – the Art of Marvel for a limited time.

