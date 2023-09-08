Culture & Lifestyle
Published September 8, 2023

New Ride Vehicle Revealed for Upcoming Avengers Campus Attraction

The new vehicle is inspired by Tony Stark’s time suits, Xandarian jump points, and Wakandan technology.

by Rachel Paige
avengers campus

Avengers, assemble at Avengers Campus! For the last two years, recruits from all over the world have been visiting the campus to train and fight alongside a bevy of Super Heroes and now it’s time to level up the training. A new attraction is coming soon to the area, and recruits will assemble to join heroes from across the Multiverse to battle King Thanos. 

As first revealed at Destination D23 taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, a new technology has been developed that will allow Avengers Campus to become the hub of a multi-world mission spanning the universe. To do so, inventors at the campus — inspired by Tony Stark’s time suits, Xandarian jump points, and Wakandan technology — have created a vehicle to transport heroes to remote worlds in a matter of moments to help save the day. The new vehicle combines portal technology and flight capabilities to maneuver through the skies, allowing heroes (and recruits) to deploy wherever they are needed. 

More details about the upcoming mission will be revealed at a later date. Until then, keep training, recruits! 

In this article: Avengers Campus, Theme Parks

