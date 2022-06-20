Culture & Lifestyle
Published June 20, 2022

New Definitive Marvel Age ‘Avengers’ Anthology Boasts a Rare Collection and a Foreword by Kevin Feige

TASCHEN's ‘Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965’ features Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ #1–20, original artwork, a foreword by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and more.

by Meagan Damore

TASCHEN's “Marvel Comics Library” returns for its second volume with Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965, which reproduces some of Marvel’s rarest classic comics in their original glory and in extra-large format and boasts some bonus content found only between these covers.

This Definitive Marvel Age Avengers Anthology contains AVENGERS #1–20, as well an exclusive foreword by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Additionally, Eisner Award-winning writer Kurt Busiek has provided an in-depth history for the volume that is paired with original art, little-seen photographs, and rare documents.

TASCHEN's “Marvel Comics Library” collections Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965 and Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962 – 1965

Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965’s “Famous First Edition” will be released as 5,000 numbered copies. The book’s “Collector’s Edition,” limited to only 1,000 numbered copies, includes an aluminum print cover tipped into a leatherette-bound spine, foil embossing, and a slipcase.

For Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965, TASCHEN collaborated with Marvel and the Certified Guaranty Company to photograph and digitally remaster each page, using modern retouching techniques to correct problems with the era’s printing. The volume recaptures the moment when Marvel Editor-in-Chief Stan Lee and legendary artist Jack Kirby brought Iron Man, Ant-Man, the Wasp, Thor, and the Hulk together as the Avengers for the first time in Marvel Comics history.

TASCHEN's “Marvel Comics Library” collections Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965 and Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962 – 1965

Now available, Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965 follows Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962 – 1965, which released last December. The next title in the “Marvel Comics Library” series will be Fantastic Four. Vol. 1. 1961–1963 and is scheduled for release in 2022.

TASCHEN's “Marvel Comics Library” collections Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965 and Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962 – 1965 are now available everywhere books are sold — ORDER NOW!

