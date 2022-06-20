New Definitive Marvel Age ‘Avengers’ Anthology Boasts a Rare Collection and a Foreword by Kevin Feige

TASCHEN's “Marvel Comics Library” returns for its second volume with Avengers. Vol. 1. 1963–1965, which reproduces some of Marvel’s rarest classic comics in their original glory and in extra-large format and boasts some bonus content found only between these covers.

This Definitive Marvel Age Avengers Anthology contains AVENGERS #1–20, as well an exclusive foreword by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Additionally, Eisner Award-winning writer Kurt Busiek has provided an in-depth history for the volume that is paired with original art, little-seen photographs, and rare documents.