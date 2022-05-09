See Super Heroes in a New Light by Dissecting Their Physiology with 'Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman'

How does the country of Wakanda remain unconquerable, and how does the most brilliant minds of King T'Challa aka Black Panther and Shuri improve the future for all Wakandans? Through meticulous documentation and research, of course.

This fall, further expand your mind on what you think you know of Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains with Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman, as collected by Black Panther and Shuri themselves.

Released by Insight Editions, Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman, a deluxe book showcasing a visually stunning journey into the powers of the Marvel Universe's greatest characters, arrives everywhere books are sold on September 27, 2022. Pre-order the book now!