Culture & Lifestyle
Published August 15, 2022

Dive into the 'Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds' Book

Get a sneak peek into a one-of-a-kind gift book, available December 6, 2022!

by Marika Hashimoto

What would it be like to step into the Spider-Verse? 

Experience it for yourself with a book that opens up a new kind of reading experience!

Dive into the 'Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds' Book

Watch the Spider-Verse unfold with the turn of a page in Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds, a one-of-a-kind gift book arriving in December, featuring Miles Morales and all your favorite characters from Marvel and Sony Pictures Animation’s blockbuster film. Published by Abrams Books for Young Readers, the book is now available for pre-order, arriving on shelves just in time for the holidays on December 6, 2022.

This groundbreaking storybook brings Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to life like never before! As you turn the pages, one epic and seamlessly captivating illustration, printed on an accordion fold, moves forward with you—each section transitioning into the next to tell the story of our friendly neighborhood web-slingers. Following Miles Morales as he meets Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and all the other amazing Spider-People from the multiverse, this book is the perfect gift for Marvel fans of all ages!

Get a first look at the pages inside Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds and see for yourself!

Dive into the 'Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds' Book
Dive into the 'Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds' Book
Dive into the 'Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds' Book

The book features the gorgeous artwork of Mingjue Helen Chen, an LA-based illustrator who works in animation as well as publishing. She's worked for Disney Publishing, Boom, DC Comics and Marvel and contributed to titles like Jungle Book, Gotham Academy, Silk, and various comic book cover work. Her movie work includes Frankenweenie, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, Wish Dragon, and most recently, she was a production designer on Raya and the Last Dragon.

Pre-order Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds now and get it on December 6!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’s’ Tonkatsu Torta

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

August 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Spider-Man Writers Unpack the Joys of the Spider-Verse & All Its Heroes

Gear

World of EPI Reveals New Collectible Doll Line Inspired by 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In this article: Books, Books: Specialty, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Creator Kazuki Takahashi Delivers an Epic Iron Man/Spider-Man Team-Up in ‘Marvel’s Secret Reverse’

The full-length manga novel is now available in paperback and digital release on VIZ Media!

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

What Does It Take to Become a Member of the Dora Milaje?

The in-world 'Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual for the Dora Milaje' arrives this September!

3 months ago

Culture & Lifestyle

See Super Heroes in a New Light by Dissecting Their Physiology with 'Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman'

Discover the secrets behind the powers of Marvel’s greatest characters through stunning anatomical cutaway illustrations and in-depth commentary from the Black Panther and Shuri!

3 months ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Aconyte Reveals Two New Marvel Prose Novels Arriving Fall 2022

Get ready to be dazzled with 'Sound of Light' and lead a swashbuckling adventure with 'The Prisoner of Tartarus'!

3 months ago