Assemble Your Dole Bananas with a Marvel Power Smoothie

Saving the world needs energy and super strength, so go ahead and power up with a delicious smoothie! As part of Dole’s Healthy Heroes, Assemble! initiative, find brand new Marvel-inspired character recipes featuring your favorite Dole produce — in addition to DOLE Banana and DOLE Pineapple stickers tags — and get ready to take on any challenge that comes your way.

With just a few ingredients, whip up the appropriately-titled Marvel Power Smoothie and then go save the day! Find the recipe below, and check out more healthy Marvel-inspired recipes right here

MARVEL POWER SMOOTHIE

2 ripe DOLE® Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen

2 cups DOLE® Blueberries, frozen plus additional for garnish

1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

½ cup gluten-free old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup packed DOLE® Baby Spinach

Chopped raw almonds for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Purée all ingredients in a blender on high until smooth; serve garnished with blueberries and almonds, if desired. Makes about 4 cups.

Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble! is a nine-month, empowered-living initiative sponsored by fresh produce leader Dole and inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe to recruit and recognize everyday heroes in all walks of life and encourage them to continue their impactful leadership and passion projects in their homes, families, communities and in the world.

The program targets everyday heroes in four categories – mind, soul, heart, and home – during the recruitment campaigns featuring new, Marvel character-inspired recipes, original DOLE Banana stickers and DOLE Pineapple tags, digital downloads, in-store activations, and motivational prizes awarded to inspiring heroes at the end of each period.

Dole worked closely with Marvel to develop the program, which gets its inspiration from Marvel heroes’ exemplary traits that everyone can attain: Spider-Man is responsible; Iron Man is inventive; Ant-Man is small, but mighty; Black Panther is loyal; Black Widow is athletic; Groot is always eager to lend a helping hand.

In all, Dole will release 26 collectible, Marvel-themed banana sticker and pineapple tag designs in four waves through September.

Details and all program elements of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, including the contest, character recipes, digital downloads, dedicated social media campaign, and blogger partnerships, will be announced in the coming weeks and listed on www.dole.com/Disney.