Explore the Marvel Universe with the 'MARVEL Encyclopedia'
With an introduction by Stan Lee! The New Edition goes on sale Oct. 8. 2024, and a special Collector's Edition releases on Nov. 26, 2024.
Where did Doctor Doom come from?
Why is Loki considered Asgard's Misfit?
Who's part of Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four?
Dive into the ultimate journey through the Marvel Universe! Find everything you've ever wanted to know with the MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition, arriving on sale on October 8, 2024. Written by Alan Cowsill, Melanie Scott and James Hill, find the answers to all these questions and more when you peruse through the most comprehensive collection of Marvel facts to date.
MARVEL ENCYCLOPEDIA NEW EDITION
MARVEL Encyclopedia from DK is the best-selling, official, and definitive guide to the characters of the dynamic, ever-expanding Marvel Universe. Compiled by a team of comic book experts in close collaboration with Marvel Comics, this fully updated and expanded edition features more than 1,200 iconic Super Heroes and villains, with hundreds of new and expanded entries detailing their adventures since the previous edition released in 2019.
New major characters have also been added, and the latest Marvel Universe crossover events, such as Judgment Day, Empyre, and War of the Realms, are included as in-depth features. With every character illustrated with superb artwork from the original Marvel Comics, this is the one book that every Marvel fan simply has to own. Whether you are a lifetime fan of Marvel, or just starting your journey into the comics, this is the book you need, covering the full scope of the vibrant Marvel Comics universe.
MARVEL ENCYCLOPEDIA COLLECTOR'S EDITION
On November 26, 2024, DK is also set to release a special MARVEL Encyclopedia Collector’s Edition, just in time for the holiday season. This special edition is the ultimate edition for the ultimate fans.
In addition to all of the carefully curated and updated content from the MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition, the Collector’s Edition will also feature:
- An exclusive version of the book’s new cover artwork by comic artist Marco Checchetto, printed with additional luxury finishes.
- A deluxe clamshell case (containing an exclusive print), ensuring that the book will stay in mint condition.
- An accompanying 32-page comic-format booklet featuring rare variant comic covers and exclusive commentary about the major Marvel crossover storyline events of the last 5 years.
- High quality production materials including luxury paper stock, Wibalin®, sprayed edges, and a ribbon marker.
MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition
Publishing October 8, 2024
Hardcover | 512 pages | $45.00
9780593846117
MARVEL Encyclopedia Collector’s Edition
Publishing November 26, 2024
Hardcover with Slipcase | 512 pages | $150.00
9780593847992
About the Authors
Alan Cowsill has been a writer and editor for 30 years. He wrote the award-winning graphic novel World War One and the novels Zombie 18 and Punch Drunk Kisses. His other work includes MARVEL Avengers: The Ultimate Character Guide, Marvel Comics: 75 Years of Cover Art, and Marvel: The Way of the Warrior.
Melanie Scott has written or contributed to numerous comic book publications, including Ultimate MARVEL, MARVEL Ultimate Fact Book, Black Widow: Secrets of a Super-Spy, MARVEL’S Greatest Comics: 100 Comics That Built a Universe and The Periodic Table of MARVEL.
James Hill has enjoyed over 30 years as a writer/editor in the comics and licensed publishing fields. Starting out as a writer on MARVEL UK’s best-selling Transformers comic, he has also written for Spider-Man, Masters of the Universe, The Muppets, Donald Duck, Power Rangers and Doctor Who Adventures. His non-fiction writing includes MARVEL Myths & Legends and MARVEL Universe: Map by Map for DK.
Make this a cornerstone of your Marvel collection and pre-order your copy today!
MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition will go on sale on October 8, 2024 and MARVEL Encyclopedia Collector's Edition will go on sale on November 26, 2024. Available for pre-order from Penguin Random House / DK and wherever books are sold!
