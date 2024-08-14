Explore the Marvel Universe with the 'MARVEL Encyclopedia'

MARVEL Encyclopedia from DK is the best-selling, official, and definitive guide to the characters of the dynamic, ever-expanding Marvel Universe. Compiled by a team of comic book experts in close collaboration with Marvel Comics, this fully updated and expanded edition features more than 1,200 iconic Super Heroes and villains, with hundreds of new and expanded entries detailing their adventures since the previous edition released in 2019.

New major characters have also been added, and the latest Marvel Universe crossover events, such as Judgment Day, Empyre, and War of the Realms, are included as in-depth features. With every character illustrated with superb artwork from the original Marvel Comics, this is the one book that every Marvel fan simply has to own. Whether you are a lifetime fan of Marvel, or just starting your journey into the comics, this is the book you need, covering the full scope of the vibrant Marvel Comics universe.