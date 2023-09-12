Culture & Lifestyle
Published September 12, 2023

First Look from Titan Books: An All-New Sam Wilson: Captain America Anthology

Hitting bookstores June 2024, ‘Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson’ is a collection of short stories inspired by the Marvel Comics universe.

by Marvel

PREORDER YOUR COPY OF CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE SHIELD OF SAM WILSON FROM TITAN BOOKS!

The new Captain America has a big shield to carry. Is he up to the task? In short stories inspired by the Marvel comic book universe, Sam Wilson takes up the shield and proves his mettle in Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson!

First Look: Cover to Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson.
First Look: Cover to Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson.

Hitting bookstores on June 11, 2024, Titan Books is delighted to announce Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson, a Marvel Original Anthology and the first prose book starring Sam Wilson, the first Black American super hero in mainstream comic books.

Delivering an action-packed anthology inspired by the character’s comic book runs, this prose book of short stories will see Sam Wilson prove he is ready to carry the shield as he faces Skrulls, Sabretooth, Kingpin, and other infamous villains. And plenty of bestselling authors and creators are set to contribute, including author Kyoko M, fantasy author L.L. McKinney, crime writer Gary Phillips, sci-fi author Sheree Renée Thomas, comics creator Alex Simmons, horror and mystery writer Nicole Givens Kurtz, and many more.

The anthology will be edited by Jesse J. Holland too, a bestselling non-fiction author, longtime comic book and science-fiction fan, writer of the comic novelisation Who is the Black Panther? and editor of Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda.

[RELATEDProse Authors Reflect on 'Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda' Anthology]

See how Captain America: Sam Wilson wields the shield when Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson hits bookstores on June 11. Preorder your copy today!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

It's Time To Assemble For A New Season Of Marvel’s Original Podcast Series ‘Women Of Marvel’

Culture & Lifestyle

Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

Culture & Lifestyle

Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Books, Books: Prose Novels, Books: Specialty, Sam Wilson, Skrulls, Kingpin, Sabretooth

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

On-Sale Now: Marvel's 'SECRET INVASION' Novel - Read the Preview Here!

Get a glimpse of the acclaimed story from the new prose novel adaptation with this exclusive excerpt

13 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Behind The Scenes of Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' with Natalie Portman

Go in-depth with this excerpt from 'MARVEL STUDIOS’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER THE OFFICIAL MOVIE SPECIAL' On-Sale on September 19!

4 days ago

Comics

Who Is Doctor Doom? The Official Marvel Guide

What do you know about the infamous ruler of Latveria? Read on to find out everything you’ve ever wondered about Doctor Doom!

4 days ago

1:31

Trailers & Extras

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline | Official Trailer

Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is a stunning visual guide created in collaboration with Marvel Studios by DK, the award-winning global book publisher and a division of Penguin Random House.

2 weeks ago