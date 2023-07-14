Your First Look at ‘The Avengers Assembled: The Origin Story of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’

You may know them as Marvel’s premier super-team, an assembly of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes who boast remarkable power on their own and as a group. Now, a new in-depth biography from Eisner-nominated writer and journalist David Betancourt and illustrator Bex Glendining sheds a new light on the formation of the team in The Avengers Assembled: The Origin Story of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. On sale in bookstores August 29, this complete biography will offer a deep dive into the history of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, from their earth-shattering beginnings and cataclysmic lineup changes.

Through meticulous research, “The Avengers Assembled” will also reveal unparalleled insight into the characters, backstories, and motivations of Iron Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, Wasp, Thor, Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Black Panther, and more. For collectors and comics fans, it is a comprehensive look at the evolution of your favorite Avengers stories.

In an exclusive first look at this new biography, we spoke to David Betancourt about what it took—as a researcher and as a fan—to get back to the Avengers’ roots.

You had a lot of ground to cover here. What was your approach to refining the Avengers’ origins across decades of comics?

DAVID BETANCOURT: I focused on the fact that this was an origin story. That core group at the founding of the team. Iron Man. Captain America. Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Hulk. Thor. We do have one chapter towards the end of “The Avengers Assembled” that gets into the future and younger heroes that answer the call to assemble such as Miles Morales (a personal favorite of mine), Nova and Ms. Marvel. But the essence of the book is the original team. What I decided to do was take a look at the first 100 issues of AVENGERS (1963) published by Marvel Comics. The march towards AVENGERS #100 is highlighted by the Kree/Skrull War, which took place between issues #89-97. That seemed like the perfect “big event” for the team to face. That’s when the Avengers go from being the protectors of Earth, to the protectors of the entire universe. I knew I wanted the Kree/Skrull War to be the big battle at the end. From there it was a matter of pulling what I thought were the best 25 comics from that initial run to issue #100. We knew we wanted the origins of each member, as well as looking into the first major roster changes when Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch show up. And then the defining moments from the Avengers’ time learning the ropes as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.