Published June 20, 2023

New Snacks Salute ‘Rogers: The Musical’ at Disney California Adventure Park

Opening June 30 at the Disneyland Resort.

by Rachel Paige
rogers the musical

Save the city! Eat some snacks!

Ahead of the opening of Rogers: The Musical at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort, Disney Eats shared a new look at some of the star-spangled food for visitors to much on in between performances of the one-act musical. 

During the limited-time run of Rogers: The Musical, select locations across Disney California Adventure will serve patriotic and heroically-themed food and beverages, with vending carts outside the Hyperion Theater offering a themed popcorn bucket that comes with red, white, and blue kettle corn at the time of purchase.

Additionally, guests can purchase a Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land. Available in limited quantities per performance, the package includes a popcorn bucket with kettle corn and a choice of bottled beverage, plus access to lounge seating before the show, a priority choice of seating in the theater, a souvenir lanyard, and access to a unique photo opportunity!

Find all the new food and beverage offerings in the image gallery below! 

The production will feature a cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Roger's life, and you can't sing and dance about the man with a plan without also including the likes of Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and select members of the Avengers. And yes, Nick Fury is going to sing! The musical will take audiences on a journey from Steve's beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers, and beyond. 

Along with the catchy "Save the City" song from Hawkeye, "Star Spangled Man" from Captain America: The First Avenger will be featured, along with five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort. 

Comics

Tony Stark and Emma Frost Tie the Knot in 'X-Men'/'Invincible Iron Man' Crossover Event

Games

Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Pre-Orders

TV Shows

Original Documentary ‘Stan Lee’ Now Streaming on Disney+

Comics

Read the Complete ‘Secret Invasion’ on Marvel Unlimited

Movies

'The Incredible Hulk' Smashes Its Way Onto Disney+

Captain America (Steve Rogers)
Pastrami Pretzel Dog at Award Wieners: All-beef hot dog topped with pastrami, whole-grain mustard, provolone, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing

