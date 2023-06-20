New Snacks Salute ‘Rogers: The Musical’ at Disney California Adventure Park

Save the city! Eat some snacks!

Ahead of the opening of Rogers: The Musical at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort, Disney Eats shared a new look at some of the star-spangled food for visitors to much on in between performances of the one-act musical.

During the limited-time run of Rogers: The Musical, select locations across Disney California Adventure will serve patriotic and heroically-themed food and beverages, with vending carts outside the Hyperion Theater offering a themed popcorn bucket that comes with red, white, and blue kettle corn at the time of purchase.

Additionally, guests can purchase a Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land. Available in limited quantities per performance, the package includes a popcorn bucket with kettle corn and a choice of bottled beverage, plus access to lounge seating before the show, a priority choice of seating in the theater, a souvenir lanyard, and access to a unique photo opportunity!

The production will feature a cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Roger's life, and you can't sing and dance about the man with a plan without also including the likes of Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and select members of the Avengers. And yes, Nick Fury is going to sing! The musical will take audiences on a journey from Steve's beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers, and beyond.

Along with the catchy "Save the City" song from Hawkeye, "Star Spangled Man" from Captain America: The First Avenger will be featured, along with five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort.