Culture & Lifestyle
Published June 8, 2023

New Groot Free-Roaming Robot Begins Testing at Disneyland

"I am Groot."

by Rachel Paige

Clear the dance floor, because Groot has arrived. 

Recently, a Groot play test took place at the Disneyland Resort where Groot himself took to the stage to raise the roof in front of a handful of guests. And yes, you’re really seeing a little walking and talking robot Groot strut onto the stage alongside Star-Lord. 

“We’re a storytelling company so we want to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way possible.” Joel Peavy, Executive R&D Imaginer, Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development explained in a video for Disney Parks. “For us, that means a walking, robotic actor… that can move, gesture, and emote in style.” 

For the play test, Groot and Star-Lord have a dance-off with the audience, as they naturally do. 

“Ideally, we want guests to get excited, but this is the first time I’ve seen guests get visibly excited— adults, kids,” Michael Serna, Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment says in the video. “It is shocking what they get to see and they understand how unique and fun this is.”

Get your groove on and take a look at the Groot video above! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: The Directors on Miles and Gwen’s Importance

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': Edward James Olmos Guest Stars as Molecule Man in Season 2

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Tickets for Original Documentary ‘Stan Lee’ Available Now

Comics

Meet Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Groot, Theme Parks

Related

Comics

June 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Reckon with Loki's past, rally with the Captains America, join Krakoa's biggest rescue effort yet, and more in this week's comics!

3 days ago

5:45

Trailers & Extras

Animating Rocket & Groot | Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 VFX

VFX Supervisor Stephane Ceretti breaks down how the VFX team helps to bring fan-favorite characters Rocket and Groot into the world of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

2 weeks ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Make-A-Wish Family Receives Heroic Welcome at Avengers Campus

Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and more were on hand to meet the new little hero.

2 weeks ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Day at Sea — The Ultimate Marvel Itinerary to See and Do Everything

Marvel Day at Sea returns to Disney Cruise line in January 2024!

4 weeks ago