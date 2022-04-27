Culture & Lifestyle
Published April 27, 2022

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: First Look at Inside the Family-Thrill Coaster

Opening May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort!

by Rachel Paige

Buckle up and turn on some of your favorite tunes, it’s time to blast off with the Guardians of the Galaxy! When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort next month, visitors will find themselves along for the ride, literally, with the Guardians on an adventure to save the galaxy…again. And who knows what surprises will be in store! 

Ahead of the attraction’s official opening, it’s time to take a peek at just what awaits visitors at the first-ever Other-World Showcase Pavilion, celebrating the Wonders of Xandar. As shared in a video by the Disney Parks Blog, Rocket and Groot are on hand to welcome those here to save the galaxy, before coming face to face with the Celestrial Eson, the attraction’s antagonist

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Culture & Lifestyle

Asked & Answered with the Daughters & Nieces of Marvel: Bring Your Kids to Work Edition

Gear

Hasbro Releases New Collection of Black Panther Legacy Items

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Episode 5 Details Log

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Antonia Salib on Bringing Taweret to Life

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: The Creative Team on Marc and Steven’s Fractured Relationship

