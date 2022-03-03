‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: New Look at the Starjumpers Revealed

Buckle up and get ready, it’s almost time to blast off on a brand new cosmic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy! Ahead of the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind this year at EPCOT’s first "other world” pavilion at Walt Disney World Resort, a new look at the ride vehicles and load station has been revealed. Shared by Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) on Instagram, the video showcases not only the future load station of the attraction but also the ride vehicles, called Starbumpers, in motion.

“Guests can expect the unexpected,” Senior Ride Development Engineer Liz Diaz explains in the video. “This innovative ride system is what we call an ‘Omni-coaster,’ very similar to Omnimovers…but we do this on a roller coaster system.”

Zach Riddley, a Creative Portfolio Executive at WDI also shared a new peek at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, writing on his Instagram, “It’s a stunning space – where EPCOT guests will get a chance to step aboard a Nova Corps ship and load into their Starjumper vehicles to take off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a race through time and space!”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in 2022 at EPCOT and join in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Walt Disney World Resort!