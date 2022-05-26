‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: Discover the new Other-World Showcase Pavilion, The Wonders of Xandar

There’s a new location to discover at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort: The Wonders of Xandar. The first other-world showcase pavilion in EPCOT’s history is teeming with excitement and new, futuristic things including a trip to space aboard a Nova Corps Starcharter. What could possibly go wrong?



The brand-new family thrill coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, takes guests on a cosmic adventure like they’ve never been on before joining the Guardians — Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot — on a mission to save, well, the galaxy (again). But how to take something as big as the Guardians and make it something possible to experience?



“In the making of the first film, there was a word called ‘grandiosity’, which matched the scale and magnitude of that film,” Wyatt Winter, a Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, explains. “That was something we kind of talked about using here. I think the thought was that the scale of this attraction, and the humor, were two big things that we wanted to match with the films and the characters themselves just because they're over-the-top, ridiculous, that type of thing.”



Taking a step inside the Wonders of Xandar building, visitors quickly realize just how big, fun, and funny the whole experience is from start to finish. So, what can you expect? Discover a little bit more about what awaits inside and outside — what it takes to save the galaxy.