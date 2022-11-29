Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Sensational Gifts for Spider-Man Fans

Immerse yourself into the action-packed world of Peter Parker with our newest collaboration between EVO and Marvel: the collector's edition SPM-1 Spider-Man Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush. The premium collector's box showcases the SPM-1 with an accompanying light and sound show for an impressive presentation filled with easter eggs from the Spider-Man movie trilogy.

Along with new upgrades to our original electric toothbrush design, the SPM-1 features ground-breaking EVO Sense Technology, the first of its kind in the oral care industry. EVO Sense allows you to adjust the desired intensity of your automatic toothbrush with the swipe of your finger. The ergonomically-designed rechargeable handle is completely waterproof and features a glowing power indicator with five mode control buttons below: Standard, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Polish.

An attached brush head is designed to help keep teeth, gums, and mouth fresh, delivering 40,000 vibrations per minute. A built-in smart timer guides your brushing experience to completion, and an illuminated Spider-Man charging base powers up the handle for ultimate plaque-fighting strength. A matching carrying case is included for storage during travel, with slots for the toothbrush handle and toothbrush heads.