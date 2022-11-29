Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Sensational Gifts for Spider-Man Fans
Web up these great gift ideas for the Spider-Man fan in your life!
With great holidays come a great responsibility—to find the perfect gift for the loved ones in our lives!
If you're lucky enough to have a Spider-Man fan on your list, the Marvel.com editorial team has webbed together a few suggestions for them. From sensational styles and accessories to everyday items like lunchboxes and toothbrushes, you're sure to find something here that will give them an amazing time all year!
Spider-Man Flannel
Get tangled and cozy in our new Spider-Man flannel! Inspired by the colors of his iconic suit, this flannel is a must-have for all die-hard fans! This 100% cotton flannel also features embroidered details of Spider-Man’s face on the pocket and his name on the collar! And of course, it wouldn’t be a signature Cakeworthy flannel without a printed quote on the back. This one repping the classic quote ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ on the back in white text.
Spider-Man AOP T-Shirt
Perfect for Spider-Man and Cakeworthy fans alike—the all-over print tee! This 100% cotton tee features Spider-Man and all your favorite villains: Venom, Green Goblin on his glider, and Dr. Octopus!
Spider-Man Boyfriend Denim Jeans
Finding yourself caught on the web looking at pictures of these jeans? We get it. These new all-over print Spider-Man jeans feature unisex sizing, a ‘boyfriend’ fit, and the coziest denim. With a stretchy fit, these jeans are perfect for dressing up or down.
Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Pullover Hoodie by Spirit Jersey
You'll feel ''Beyond Amazing'' in this hoodie by Spirit Jersey celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man. The friendly neighborhood web slinger is featured on the left chest and in comic-style art on the back inside ''Thwip'' screen printed text.
Marvel Spider-Man Floral Checkered Women’s Cardigan
Give your Marvel-inspired wardrobe a retro floral feel with this Spider-Man women's cardigan! The iconic teen-turned-web-slinger Super Hero lends his mask and spider logo to this cardigan's checkered canvas, with his mask receiving a flower detail update. Perfect for swinging through the streets with a look that'll surely set off everyone's Spider-Sense of style! A BoxLunch Exclusive!
Loungefly Marvel Spider-Man Color Block Crossbody Bag
Stay stylish with this Loungefly Spider-Man Color Block Crossbody Bag. Its design features a molded metal spider emblem and bold blue and red color blocks, accented with a contrasting web pattern. You’ll be able to fit your essentials and some extra in this stylish crossbody that you can sling over your shoulder when in a hurry. The Spider-Man Color Block Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has an adjustable metal chain shoulder strap, sturdy metal hardware, and features: molded metal applique, debossed, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating design of the inside lining fabric.
Pandora Moments Marvel Spider-Man Mask Clasp Bangle
Gather your ultimate team of heroes with our Pandora Moments Marvel Spider-Man Mask Clasp Bangle. Collect all of the Spider-Man charms and style them on this sterling silver bangle with Spider-Man's mask at the center. The stylized heart clasp features bright enamel details to recreate the characteristic mask, while the bangle is engraved with the iconic quote: "With great power comes great responsibility". Style yours with up to 18 charms, dangle charms or pendants and let your strengths shine.
Spider-Man Large Tin Tote Lunch Box
All your favorite Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing characters come together on this unique and large collectible tin tote! This tote is made of high quality tin metal and heavy duty plastic that gives this product beyond amazing lasting durability. Take your favorite characters with you everywhere you go with this Spider-Man tin tote just in time to celebrate 60 years of your favorite license!
Spider-Man 17oz Commuter Cup
Elevate every AM train ride, weekend trail trek, and moving moment with all-new spill-proof Spider-Man Commuter Cup. Designed with a spill-proof 360° Sip Lid, it's perfect for the modern traveler, the city dweller, or anyone who needs a quick sip. Available in a 17 oz size, Commuter Cup keeps contents cold for 18 hours, or hot for 5 hours.
Miles Morales 24oz Tumbler
Make every day refreshing with Corkcicle's Miles Morales Tumbler, aka the coolest cup ever. Crafted from stainless steel with proprietary triple insulation, it keeps contents cold and refreshing for 9+ hours and hot for 3. Stays cold even longer with drinks containing ice. Plus, it comes with a sliding, shatterproof, see-through Lid.
Spidey Suds
Inspired by your friendly neighborhood web slinger and celebrating the 60th anniversary of his debut, Spidey Suds will have you feeling as amazing as Spider-Man himself!
EVO SPM-1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush, Collector’s Edition
Immerse yourself into the action-packed world of Peter Parker with our newest collaboration between EVO and Marvel: the collector's edition SPM-1 Spider-Man Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush. The premium collector's box showcases the SPM-1 with an accompanying light and sound show for an impressive presentation filled with easter eggs from the Spider-Man movie trilogy.
Along with new upgrades to our original electric toothbrush design, the SPM-1 features ground-breaking EVO Sense Technology, the first of its kind in the oral care industry. EVO Sense allows you to adjust the desired intensity of your automatic toothbrush with the swipe of your finger. The ergonomically-designed rechargeable handle is completely waterproof and features a glowing power indicator with five mode control buttons below: Standard, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Polish.
An attached brush head is designed to help keep teeth, gums, and mouth fresh, delivering 40,000 vibrations per minute. A built-in smart timer guides your brushing experience to completion, and an illuminated Spider-Man charging base powers up the handle for ultimate plaque-fighting strength. A matching carrying case is included for storage during travel, with slots for the toothbrush handle and toothbrush heads.
Flying Webs Woven Tapestry Throw
Spider-Man Beyond Amazing Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket features Spider-Man and his beyond amazing web powers! Detailed, woven throw blanket; decorative fringes around all edges; made in America. Measures 48′′W x 60′′L.
Spider-Man BarkBox
BARK teamed up with Marvel to introduce the world's number one web slinger to the world's number one toy flinger. Claim this Super (Hero) theme as your first box today!! Swing Spidey into playtime by his whip-n-flip limbs to knock out boredom! Doctor Strange the Sorcerer Chewpreme can astral project, make energy shields, and travel to different dimensions. He's also cute n' squeaky. Hot off the presses, our Daily Beagle is stuffed with a squeaker, crinkle, and all the gossip. (Extra extra: Spider-Man loves squirrels!) Sling this web for your pup and they’ll have a ball! The Spider Fetch multi-part toy will activate your dog's fetchin' superpowers. Squeakers make the best sound effects. Reward your favorite little super hero with our premium jerky bars, loaded with a whopping 60% farm-raised lamb!
Spider-Man (Deluxe Version) Special Edition Quarter Scale Figure
The screen-accurate quarter scale Spider-Man collectible figure is crafted based on the battling suit given to Peter Parker by Iron Man and features a newly developed masked head sculpt with five pairs of interchangeable eyepieces to create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions.
This figure boasts a newly developed, specialized body that stands approximately 43.5cm tall, an expertly tailored and greatly detailed costume, a pair of magnetically attachable web-wings, an array of accessories including a Spider Drone, a projection mapping, a smartphone, a backpack, a Spider-Man mask, a variety of spider-web shooting effect parts, and a LED light-up diorama figure base with two lighting modes for alternative display inspired by the final fight scene between Spider-Man and the Vulture. The deluxe version will exclusively feature additional Vulture themed diorama parts designed to be interchangeable for passionate fans to develop their unique diorama display! This special edition of the deluxe quarter scale Spider-Man offers a hologram panel as a bonus accessory (only available in select markets).
