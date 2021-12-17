Holiday Gift Guide: 14 Gift-Worthy Marvel Coffee Table Books
The latest and best coffee table books for the Marvel fans in your life this holiday season!
Around these parts, the Marvel.com editorial can't resist a drool-worthy coffee table book.
The team here has rounded up this year's releases that belong on coffee tables everywhere, including a range of titles that would delight any type of Marvel fan in your life!
'Marvel By Design' Special Edition
A rare treat for any comic superfan, the special edition of Marvel By Design is bursting with bonus features. Encased in an exclusively designed presentation box, the book becomes a collectible in and of itself.
Marvel By Design is an expansive, five-part visual encyclopedia highlighting examples of the comic powerhouses’s exceptional approach to logos, layout, lettering, cover design, and coloring. Offering insights from legendary colorist Laura Martin, artist Klaus Janson, and letterer Todd Klein, as well as essays from industry-defining graphic designers like Mike Essl and Paul Sahre, this title illustrates comic culture’s indisputable influence on the creative industry as a whole. You can also purchase the regular edition as well.
Marvel Universe: Map by Map
Marvel Universe: Map by Map delineates the contours of the ever-expanding, complex, and interconnected Marvel Universe, illuminating the incredible locations, epic events, and extraordinary characters that have shaped it. Chart a journey across Marvel Comics' vast and vibrant universe, from its Earthbound mean streets and hidden lands, to its mythic realms and cosmic outer reaches. This Marvel-approved compendium of specially curated essays features stunning, newly commissioned cartography, illustrations, and diagrams to help readers navigate their way around iconic locales such as Asgard, Wakanda, Atlantis, Olympus, Hell's Kitchen, Latveria, Knowhere, The Savage Land, Battleworld, and many more.
Marvel's Captain America: The First 80 Years
Marvel's Captain America: The First 80 Years covers the milestones in the creation of the comic book adventures of the Super Soldier, featuring covers, comic art, behind-the-scenes facts and information about the authors and artists who brought the legend to life! This deluxe volume explores Captain America's adventures decade by decade from his inception to the modern symbol of justice he is today. With vintage art from the Marvel vaults and profiles of the creators behind the icon, this special tribute presents a unique guide to one of Marvel's most enduring heroes.
Marvel's Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book
Experience the interviews with the stars and teams dedicated to bringing this brand new movie to life! Featuring interviews with the stars of the film: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, this behind the scenes book includes stunning photos and imagery from Marvel Studios' latest movie.
Marvel's WandaVision Collector's Special
Go back to Westview with this deluxe guide to Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. Includes exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series, which focuses on Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s adventures in the mysterious town of Westview, where nothing is as it seems.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – The Art of the Game
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – The Art of the Game will capture the epic journey behind the scenes of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in a beautiful hardback book. Accompanied by fascinating insights from the talented artists and developers behind the game, the book features exclusive concept artwork and final designs of the characters, outfits, gear, ships, creatures, planets, and environments that make up its vast universe.
Doctor Strange: The Book of the Vishanti
The greatest source of magical knowledge in our dimension, the Book of the Vishanti is the ultimate collection of spells, history, and personal accounts recorded by practitioners over centuries, including notes from Doctor Strange himself. Featuring detailed inscriptions, mind-bending illustrations, and everything you need to know about the heroes, villains, artifacts, creatures, and worlds that make up the mystical and supernatural side of the Multiverse, this book is a must-have for all Marvel fans.
William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works
William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works reimagines all four films as plays by the Bard of Avon, complete with authentic meter and verse, stage directions, and entertaining Easter eggs. Fans will experience their favorite scenes, characters, and lines in a new—yet fully faithful—way, through monologues and dialogue by everyone from Captain America to Groot (’Tis I!).
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game
This lush, hardback book showcases the remarkable concept art and in-game renderings created by the talented development team creating the game in collaboration with Marvel. Characters, locations, tech, gadgets, Spider suits and much more are presented in all their incredible detail. All the vibrant art is accompanied by fascinating insights from the artists, collaborators, and developers at Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel behind the game.
The Wakanda Files: A Technological Exploration of the Avengers and Beyond
An in-world book from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Wakanda Files—compiled by request of Shuri—is a collection of papers, articles, blueprints, and notes amassed throughout history by Wakanda’s War Dogs. In a nod to Wakandan technology, the pages of this deluxe edition have a printed layer of UV ink with content that is visible only under the accompanying Kimoyo bead–shaped UV light.
The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
This must-have collection is the first and only authorized book to give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the MCU, as told by the studio's creatives, and the cast and crew of The Infinity Saga. The Story of Marvel Studios is the first-ever, fully authorized, all-access history of Marvel Studios’ creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as told by the producers, writers, directors, concept artists, VFX artists, cast, and crew who brought it to life. Year-by-year, project-by-project, the studio’s founding and meteoric growth are described through detailed personal stories, anecdotes, and remembrances of noteworthy challenges, breakthrough milestones, and history-making successes.
The Philosophy of Venom
The Philosophy of Venom uncovers the crazed and illustrious mind of the original symbiote anti-hero in this lavishly presented collection of Venom's most heroic, villainous, and somewhat killer moments from his comic book history. In this book, you'll get in to the mind—or minds—of Venom: eat, save, kill, repeat! Hero or villain? Psychotic or vulnerable? Does anything make sense to a ravenous symbiote from outer space?!
The Way of the Warrior
Discover the fighting styles, training techniques, and secret disciplines of Marvel Comics’ mighty martial artists and hand-to-hand combatants. From disciples of Eastern combat tactics and mixed martial arts to super-powered street fighters and deadly weapons masters, this book pulls no punches in revealing Marvel’s ultimate warriors. Learn about the distinctive skills, expertise, and classic clashes of Marvel’s most lethal martial artists. They are all here, beautifully illustrated with original comic art: Shang-Chi, Iron Fist, Elektra, Daredevil, Taskmaster, Gamora, Karnak, Black Widow, Bullseye, Master Izo, Fat Cobra, Steel Serpent, Mantis and many more.
Marvel Meow
Join Captain Marvel’s pet, Chewie, as she wreaks havoc in the lives of Marvel’s most popular characters! Gain a new perspective on beloved favorites such as Spider-Man and Iron Man, formidable villains including Thanos and Galactus, and antiheroes like Deadpool, as they all become the playthings of this capricious “cat” creature.
