Explore the History of Marvel's Visual Language with 'Marvel By Design'

As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, Marvel has spent the last 80-plus years inspiring generations of creatives through its approach to visual storytelling. Marvel's comic books, in particular, established a distinct graphic language that has found its way into mainstream culture, including 1960s Pop Art, and present-day digital culture, gaming, advertising, and more.

Marvel By Design will celebrate the company's visual language with in-depth exploration of the design process behind the brand's most recognizable graphic elements including logos, covers, lettering, layout, and color palettes. Readers will learn how the renowned Marvel Method established a unique approach to the creative process and how that process can serve as a template for creatives working beyond comics.

Throughout the book, Marvel By Design will connect the dots between comic culture and its undeniable influence in every creative field including the evolution of graphic design, editorial design, movies, and visual culture at large.

This fall season, Marvel By Design will take a deep dive into Marvel's storied past and dynamic present, offering inspiration and insight to comic fans! Pre-order the title now!

To stay-up-to-date with the official launch date, head over to https://us.gestalten.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!

*Any stockists interested in retailing the book, please reach out to sales@gestalten.com.