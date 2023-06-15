'HULK: THE FIRST 60 YEARS' - A Celebration of the Green Goliath

Over the first 60 years of the Hulk’s publishing history, some of the greatest comics creators in the world have joined hundreds of thousands of fans in asking the same questions. Each creator has given a different interpretation, often building on ideas from those who came before. The combination and conflict between the Hulk and his alter ego Bruce Banner has made for one of the most popular and complex Super Heroes of all time.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, the Hulk has been thrilling readers since he made his comic book debut in The Incredible Hulk #1, first published in May 1962. He has journeyed from being an outcast, shunned by society, to a hero with powerful enemies and has even fought alongside the Avengers. And this is his incredible story…

The fine folks at Titan were kind enough to provide an excerpt from HULK: THE FIRST 60 YEARS for you to enjoy here on Marvel.com. Let's turn back the clock to this incredible moment in Marvel history, the origin of Bruce Banner and the Hulk!

IGOR’S BETRYAL AND THE TRANSFORMATION

The Incredible Hulk #1 (May 1962) introduced a character – who couldn’t be called a “hero” – who was much more complex, created during a failed gamma experiment. A careless young man called Rick Jones, with a future in the Marvel Universe (he would be Captain America’s new Bucky, Captain Marvel’s human alter ego, and much more), got past the military blockade around the scientist’s bunker on a dare, right as Doctor Banner was preparing to release the Gamma Bomb. A character with a strong moral compass, Banner saw that Jones was oblivious to the impending disaster and rushed over to get him out of the way; he took a heroic risk to save Jones.