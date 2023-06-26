'HULK: THE FIRST 60 YEARS' - Grey Hulk Gets His Due

Over the first 60 years of the Hulk’s publishing history, some of the greatest comics creators in the world have joined hundreds of thousands of fans in asking the same questions. Each creator has given a different interpretation, often building on ideas from those who came before. The combination and conflict between the Hulk and his alter ego Bruce Banner has made for one of the most popular and complex Super Heroes of all time.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, the Hulk has been thrilling readers since he made his comic book debut in The Incredible Hulk #1, first published in May 1962. He has journeyed from being an outcast, shunned by society, to a hero with powerful enemies and has even fought alongside the Avengers. And this is his incredible story…

The fine folks at Titan were kind enough to provide an excerpt from HULK: THE FIRST 60 YEARS for you to enjoy here on Marvel.com exploring the legendary comics run by writer Peter David and some of the greatest artists from Walter Simonson to Todd MacFarlane.

PETER DAVID TAKES ON THE HULK

David’s story is a unique one. In the early ‘80s he worked in Marvel’s administration, and he was in charge of the sales sector. Still, numbers weren’t his real passion. One day he suggested a plot for a Spider-Man story – “The Death of Jean DeWolff” – which immediately became a series classic issue, bringing David from employee to Marvel author. Bob Harras, the editor of The Incredible Hulk, asked him to give the comic a new edge, never guessing the incredible consequences of that decision. David started out accompanied by rising star Todd McFarlane on pencils. He reintroduced the iconic villain the Leader, who now looked totally repulsive. Most importantly, readers were presented with a gray Hulk with his original language skills – basically Al Milgrom’s Hulk, but with an introspection of which only David was capable.