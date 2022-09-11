The Incredible Hulk Smashes His Way Into Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus is about to go green. As revealed during the A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022 there’s another brand new Heroic Encounter coming soon to Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort! Soon, guests will be able to meet The Incredible Hulk himself, while he makes his way around the campus in his Quantum Suit. Word of advice: don’t make him angry!

During the panel, the first look at Hulk in all his green glory was revealed and you don’t have to wait long to meet yourself — Hulk arrives at Avengers Campus this week.