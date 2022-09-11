Culture & Lifestyle
Published September 11, 2022

The Incredible Hulk Smashes His Way Into Avengers Campus

Meet The Incredibly Hulk in his Quantum Suit for a limited time!

by Rachel Paige

Avengers Campus is about to go green. As revealed during the A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022 there’s another brand new Heroic Encounter coming soon to Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort! Soon, guests will be able to meet The Incredible Hulk himself, while he makes his way around the campus in his Quantum Suit. Word of advice: don’t make him angry! 

During the panel, the first look at Hulk in all his green glory was revealed and you don’t have to wait long to meet yourself — Hulk arrives at Avengers Campus this week.

Hulk

Hulk joins the growing list of heroes at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Captain America (both Steve and Sam), Thor, Ms. Marvel, and so many more.

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: First Trailer for ‘Secret Invasion’ Reveals the Skrulls’ Infiltration

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: First Marvel Studios' ‘Werewolf By Night’ Trailer and Poster Revealed

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Armor Wars’ Confirms Return of Don Cheadle

Movies

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Movies

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’ Director Announced

In this article: Hulk (Bruce Banner), Avengers Campus, Theme Parks, D23 Expo 2022

