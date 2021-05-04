Inez Temple Readies For A Fight in Upcoming Heroines Novel 'Outlaw: Relentless'

Inez Temple, aka Outlaw, is a key member of Domino’s mercenary team, the Posse. When a job goes sideways, Outlaw finds herself on the outside, and in an alarming state. A merc in her line of work needs to be sharp, but Inez’s mind is slipping away from her. Mutant-hating telepath Johnny Dee is robbing her of the only things she’s ever counted on: her wits and her courage, and worse – her very identity. Inez’s bloody revenge will take her on a chase through the Texas desert and a labyrinth of her own worst memories.

Outlaw: Relentless is the next prose novel from the MARVEL HEROINES line, which centers on captivating stories that feature some of Marvel's best-loved characters — some just coming to understand their powers for the first time, and others firmly established among the ranks of legendary Super Heroes. This novel continues the fan-favorite series arc from Tristan Palmgren, which began with Domino: Strays, exploring the characters of her close-knit team, the Posse.

Outlaw: Relentless will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers later this summer on September 7, 2021. Pre-order now!

