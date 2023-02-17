Culture & Lifestyle
Published February 17, 2023

Kang Arrives to Conquer Avengers Campus

Meet the conqueror now for a limited time!

by Rachel Paige
ooze

A new looming threat has made his way to Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park — Kang has arrived! 

He's the biggest, and most menacing, threat Ant-Man and The Wasp have ever faced, and now visitors to Avengers Campus can find Kang moving stealthily through the area. Find Kang trying to engage recruits and seek out information about the heroes. Better hurry though if you're going to try and stop him, Kang is only at Avengers Campus for a limited time! 

While you won't need to drink the ooze to communicate with Kang in Avengers Campus, don't let that stop you from snagging the latest drink vessel to arrive, the Ooze Cauldron! Inspired by the events in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, pick up your very own Ooze Cauldron and make sure everyone you know is drinking the ooze! 

ooze cauldron

Kang (and the Ooze Cauldron) joins an ever-growing list of heroes and villains (and drink sippers) arriving in the land, including Ant-Man and The Wasp, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, Loki, Shang-Chi, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

It's Time to Face the Music in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives on Blu-ray

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Iron Man’ Director Jon Favreau Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Russell Dauterman Draws the Climactic Showdown Between Scarlet Witch and Scythia in 'Scarlet Witch' #5

Comics

Kang the Conqueror’s Wackiest Schemes

In this article: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Kang the Conqueror, Avengers Campus, Theme Parks

Related

3:25

Trailers & Extras

How to Survive the Quantum Realm | Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Hear from the cast and director of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania about their favorite parts of the Quantum Realm and what you need to survive it (and Kang!).

4 hours ago

Movies

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' — Unpacking Hank Pym’s Ant Obsession

It's finally time to “pay off Hank’s love of ants over three movies.”

12 hours ago

Movies

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ — Scott and Cassie’s Evolving Father-Daughter-Hero Relationship

“Scott having to accept his little girl becoming a full-fledged hero in her own right, it feels like a great progression of that central dynamic in the movie."

13 hours ago

Movies

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Peyton Reed on the Franchise’s MCU Legacy

“To get to do it over the course of almost a decade, I feel a real kind of kinship with the part, with the franchise, with the company. I feel protective of Scott Lang and Ant-Man because of it.”

1 day ago