Kang Arrives to Conquer Avengers Campus

A new looming threat has made his way to Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park — Kang has arrived!

He's the biggest, and most menacing, threat Ant-Man and The Wasp have ever faced, and now visitors to Avengers Campus can find Kang moving stealthily through the area. Find Kang trying to engage recruits and seek out information about the heroes. Better hurry though if you're going to try and stop him, Kang is only at Avengers Campus for a limited time!

While you won't need to drink the ooze to communicate with Kang in Avengers Campus, don't let that stop you from snagging the latest drink vessel to arrive, the Ooze Cauldron! Inspired by the events in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, pick up your very own Ooze Cauldron and make sure everyone you know is drinking the ooze!